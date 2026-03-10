Wife’s allegations against Transport Minister Ganesh trigger political storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM /KOLLAM: Putting the ruling Left front in an embarrassing spot ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Bindu Menon, wife of Kerala Congress (B) leader and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, has openly accused him of infidelity. Bindu, a close relative of ex-DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha, further alleged that as advised by the latter, she had called up the police seeking help. But despite her distress call, the police failed to act.

Though Ganesh Kumar chose to downplay the same, terming it politically motivated, the UDF has targeted the minister seeking his resignation. The KSU leadership filed a complaint before the state police chief seeking action against the erring cops. While the LDF leadership has chosen to maintain a stoic silence, the UDF has already raised questions on morality. Sensing a political backlash during election time, the Left leaders are analysing the situation to zero in on the next course of action. The matter is expected to be discussed in the LDF.

The UDF, on the other hand, has taken a cautious approach without getting embroiled in the minister’s ‘domestic dispute’. It’s not clear whether Ganesh will attend the cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

Bindu Menon alleged that she found her husband in a compromising position with a woman at his ancestral house in Valakam. This reportedly happened on Saturday. She alleged the minister’s staff tried to wrest her phone and physically detain her when she tried to record the same. After talking to R Sreelekha, she called up the police. Though they reached the spot, they didn’t help her.