Wife’s allegations against Transport Minister Ganesh trigger political storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM /KOLLAM: Putting the ruling Left front in an embarrassing spot ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Bindu Menon, wife of Kerala Congress (B) leader and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, has openly accused him of infidelity. Bindu, a close relative of ex-DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha, further alleged that as advised by the latter, she had called up the police seeking help. But despite her distress call, the police failed to act.
Though Ganesh Kumar chose to downplay the same, terming it politically motivated, the UDF has targeted the minister seeking his resignation. The KSU leadership filed a complaint before the state police chief seeking action against the erring cops. While the LDF leadership has chosen to maintain a stoic silence, the UDF has already raised questions on morality. Sensing a political backlash during election time, the Left leaders are analysing the situation to zero in on the next course of action. The matter is expected to be discussed in the LDF.
The UDF, on the other hand, has taken a cautious approach without getting embroiled in the minister’s ‘domestic dispute’. It’s not clear whether Ganesh will attend the cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.
Bindu Menon alleged that she found her husband in a compromising position with a woman at his ancestral house in Valakam. This reportedly happened on Saturday. She alleged the minister’s staff tried to wrest her phone and physically detain her when she tried to record the same. After talking to R Sreelekha, she called up the police. Though they reached the spot, they didn’t help her.
“I have all needed evidence and pictures. His staff tried to grab my phone but I had a narrow escape. Even when I contacted police officials through the police helpline ‘112,’ they didn’t take any action. I went inside thinking that the police were waiting outside. He tried to detain me inside. When I shouted for help, no police officials were there,” Bindu said.
In a sharp response, Ganesh Kumar termed the whole episode a political move. Without dismissing or accepting the allegations, he said nobody has the right to interfere in his personal life. Referring to the romantic lives of writers Madhavikutty, Punathil Kunjabdulla and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he opined that it’s natural to have love affairs in life. “It is a political move aimed at the upcoming elections.
This is not an issue that affects the people of Kerala. Such allegations have been made earlier too,” he said. The minister dismissed his wife’s call for help to the police helpline. “Whether the allegations are true or not, is a personal matter. I have a clean record as a public servant. The people will not believe this. I thought I should not talk about the matter at home but I’m open,” Ganesh said. When asked about R Sreelekha’s role, he asked, “Who is Sreelekha to interfere in this matter?”
The issue created ripples in political circles. The UDF chose to take up the issue of women safety with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleging that there’s a larger issue of women’s safety. “What justice can ordinary women expect when even a minister’s wife is left in the lurch? The police did not act on the woman’s complaint nor did they record her statement.” Satheesan sought the chief minister’s response in the matter, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too came out with criticism. Woman leader Jebi Mather demanded Ganesh’s resignation.
Senior CPM leader and minister R Bindu said, “The police should have acted in the matter. The complainant could have called up the chief minister himself, not his daughter,” she said when media pointed out that Bindu Menon said she called up the CM’s daughter to inform her of the matter.