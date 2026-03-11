CPM leader E N Mohandas passes away at 74

E N Mohandas (74), CPM state committee member and former manager of Deshabhimani’s Malappuram unit, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna following a stroke.

Mohandas had served as the CPM Malappuram district secretary for two terms. He entered public life through the student and youth movements and held several organisational posts, including SFI district joint secretary and Eranad taluk secretary.

Over the years, he held multiple responsibilities within the party and affiliated organisations. He served as CPM Malappuram district secretary, KSYF district president, DYFI’s first district president, Indianoor branch secretary, Kottakkal local secretary, Malappuram area secretary and Eranad taluk committee member. He was also associated with trade union activities as a district committee member of KSKTU and CITU.

Mohandas was the first manager of the Deshabhimani Malappuram unit and later served as vice-chairman of RAIDCO. He was also the secretary of the EMS Study and Research Centre in Malappuram.

A former head teacher of Mannazhi AUP School, he retired from service in 2007. He had served as the president of Kodur Service Cooperative Bank for a long period and was also the president of the Arya Vaidyasala Workers Federation (CITU), representing employees of Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala. He had also served as a district bank director and was a member of the district planning committee.

Born on September 15, 1951, at Indianoor Edayattu Nedumpuram to the late Veluna Nair and Parukutty Amma. Mohandas is survived by his wife K Geetha, a retired teacher, and children.

His daughter is Dr Divya of Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala who is married to Dr P P Jayaprakashan, assistant professor at TMG Government College, Tirur; his son is Dhyan Mohan, an IT engineer, married to Sreejisha, an IT engineer.