Jitish Kallat appointed president of Kochi-Muuziris Biennale

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation has announced that contemporary artist and curator Jitish Kallat will assume the role of President of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition. The announcement was made by Dr. Venu V, Chairperson of the Foundation.

He takes on this responsibility following the decision of Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder of the Biennale, to step down earlier this year.

Kallat, who lives and works in Mumbai, is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. He previously served as curator of the second edition of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale (2014–15), titled Whorled Explorations. At the Board’s request, he has agreed to assume this role and chair the selection of the curator for the next edition.

Dr. Venu V, Chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation said,

“At an important moment for the Foundation, we are grateful to Jitish Kallat for agreeing to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale. His long association with the Biennale and his international experience in the contemporary art field make him well placed to take this forward.”

“The Kochi–Muziris Biennale has played an extraordinary role in shaping conversations around contemporary art in India and beyond. At the Board’s request, I have agreed to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition, and I look forward to working with colleagues to ensure a thoughtful and rigorous selection, ” Jitish Kallat said.