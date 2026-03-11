Kerala govt recognises Pentecostalism as Christian sub-sect ahead of Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant decision aimed at making inroads into various Christian denominations ahead of the assembly elections, the state government on Tuesday decided to recognise Pentecostalism as a Christian sub-sect. The in-principle decision was taken at the cabinet meeting.

The meeting also decided to appoint a three-member committee comprising IAS officers Biswanath Sinha, T V Anupama and Jeromic George to study the various issues faced by Scheduled Castes Converted to Christianity (SCCC), including Pentecostal Christians and converted Christians.

Hailing the decision as a “historic move”, the Pentecostal Council of India (PCI), the apex body of different Pentecostal Churches in the country, said the decision followed the meeting between the PCI office-bearers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Cliff House.