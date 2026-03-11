Kerala govt recognises Pentecostalism as Christian sub-sect ahead of Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant decision aimed at making inroads into various Christian denominations ahead of the assembly elections, the state government on Tuesday decided to recognise Pentecostalism as a Christian sub-sect. The in-principle decision was taken at the cabinet meeting.
The meeting also decided to appoint a three-member committee comprising IAS officers Biswanath Sinha, T V Anupama and Jeromic George to study the various issues faced by Scheduled Castes Converted to Christianity (SCCC), including Pentecostal Christians and converted Christians.
Hailing the decision as a “historic move”, the Pentecostal Council of India (PCI), the apex body of different Pentecostal Churches in the country, said the decision followed the meeting between the PCI office-bearers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Cliff House.
PCI national coordinator Aji Kulangara told TNIE that the government decision had brought cheers to all Pentecostal Churches. “At present, caste certificates issued by village offices to our community members merely state we are Christians, while those issued to other sections like Catholic or Orthodox include the name of the sub-sect,” he said.
Aji said there are 25-30 Pentecostal Churches in Kerala having around 25 lakh members in all.
United Pentecostal synod said the formal status ensures the community is fully integrated into the Christian minority sector, allowing members and churches to claim all state and central minority benefits, scholarships, and protections under Article 30 of the Constitution.