Kerala proposes dedicated chapter on human-wildlife conflict in 1972 Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the success of introducing a chapter on tiger conservation, Kerala has now proposed to the Centre the introduction of a new chapter on human-wildlife-conflict-mitigation in the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act.

The state Wildlife Board, which met on Wednesday, decided to make the proposal as it observed that it's often difficult to follow procedures under existing provisions and sections in the Act. The board proposed the constitution of an expert committee chaired by the Chief Wildlife Warden to prepare a draft for the chapter.

The wildlife board observed that a dedicated chapter is required to facilitate timely decision-making and proper implementation of measures proportional to the gravity of the situation.

"In 2006, a comprehensive chapter on tiger conservation was added to the Wildlife Act. It was a Kerala model based on the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Similarly, the board is now proposing such a chapter to comprehensively address human-wildlife conflicts. These include compensation, habitat conservation, population control and assistance from local bodies. The new chapter would deal with all these aspects," said sources.

The state is of the view that a comprehensive framework is required to ensure protection and maintenance of wildlife habitats within forests and to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats, while keeping in mind the promotion of adequate agricultural activities at forest fringes.

The new chapter would deal with all such aspects related to conflict mitigation, observed the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by Forest Minister AK Saseendran, senior forest officials, including Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh and Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod Krishnan. The state government had recently proposed amendments to the Central Act, so as to ease out procedural aspects for the mitigation of human-wildlife conflicts.

The wildlife board also decided to go for major collaboration with higher education institutions near forest fringes. Such institutions would be recognised as knowledge partner institutions.