Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh averts resignation for now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after being caught in the eye of a storm, minister K B Ganesh Kumar managed to avoid resignation, following a political storm over infidelity charges raised by his wife Bindu Menon. Getting into a compromise mode on Tuesday, Ganesh Kumar reportedly apologised to his wife and later gave a clarification to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that his wife does not have any complaint against him.

Addressing a public event later in the day, Ganesh ruled out resignation. Though a section of CPM-CPI leadership are clearly unhappy with the whole development, there are indications that, for now, the LDF will not insist on him stepping down. Even as the compromise gave a breather to the Left, the UDF mounted demands for the minister’s resignation.

The LDF leadership has not come out in the open about the whole issue. The CPI has already conveyed its opposition to letting him continue in the cabinet.

“It’s not good to close our eyes towards this issue. But since she doesn’t have any issue, legally what can we do?” asked a senior Left leader. The chief minister, meanwhile, interacted with senior leaders in the front. The LDF leadership is learnt to have taken a decision to wait and watch.

Earlier in the day, in an effort to put an end to the row, Ganesh called up his wife and apologised to her. Speaking to the media, she said she would not pursue any legal course of action.“He called me and said we could resolve it amicably, which is what I also wanted. I never wanted to opt for the legal way, nor do I want revenge,” Bindu said. “My intention was never to tarnish the reputation of anyone or the government. There is no need for him to apologise in public,” she added.