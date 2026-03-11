Kudumbashree’s tribal leaders take dream journey to Rashtrapati Bhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was dream come true moment for Praja Narayanan of Attappadi, Reena K of Kasaragod, Shyamala Ravi of Wayanad, and Icy Mol of Idukki as they strolled down the famed Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a place they had only glimpsed on television and in newspapers until now.

The four Kudumbashree members, belonging to tribal communities, were invited as honoured guests as a tribute to their exemplary work over the past three years in economically and socially empowering women in tribal areas. All four women were former Kudumbashree CDS chairpersons from the Scheduled Tribe communities. The opportunity is awarded by the Ministry of Rural Development to women from self-help groups who excel in tribal development. When Kudumbashree informed them of the invitation, disbelief quickly gave way to excitement. On March 8, they set off for New Delhi.