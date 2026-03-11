Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa approaches police alleging pressure from father; leaves with friend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monalisa, who gained attention during the Kumbh Mela, approached the Thampanoor police station on Wednesday stating that she wished to leave with her friend Mohammed Farman (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh currently staying in Aluva.



Police said Monalisa had arrived in the city with her father to attend the pooja ceremony of a film project. However, she later approached the police alleging that her father was forcing her to return with him to her hometown in Madhya Pradesh.



She told the police that she wanted to leave with Farman instead. After verifying that she is 18 years old, police allowed her to go with him. No case was registered in connection with the incident.



According to officials, the two informed police that they plan to get married on Wednesday evening at the Arumanoor Nainaar Temple in Neyyattinkara, were Farman’s friend’s house is located in the area, police said.



Farman, a native of UttarPradesh, has been staying in Aluva for about a year and has been acting in and assisting with Tamil and Malayalam short film projects during this period, according to police.