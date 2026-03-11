Nurses’ strike: Kerala HC directs govt, police to ensure functioning of private hospitals

The petition sought to declare hospital services as essential services and to take necessary steps in the public interest to ensure that strikes and disruptive activities affecting hospital services are prohibited.

The association submitted that, in view of the indefinite state-wide strike being carried out by the Kerala United Nurses Association (UNA) – demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000 – the functioning of hospitals across the state, including emergency and critical care services, is being seriously and adversely affected.

The court also directed the government and the state police chief to ensure that free and unobstructed access to hospitals is maintained at all times and that no blockade, intimidation, or interference of any nature is permitted at or near hospital premises. They were also directed to ensure that nurses and other staff willing to discharge their duties are able to do so without any threat, coercion, obstruction, or interference from the nurses’ association or supporters.