PM to launch NDA poll campaign March 11

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA’s campaign for the assembly elections in the presence of leaders of the 12 alliance partners and central leaders of the BJP on the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises in Kochi on Wednesday. Around 50,000 BJP workers from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will participate in the rally.

Modi will take out a road show from the entrance of the stadium to the programme venue, BJP state secretary S Suresh said in Kochi on Monday. The prime minister will arrive at the Kochi airport for the hour-and-a-half visit to the state at 11.30 am on Wednesday. From the airport, he will proceed to INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base in Kochi, by a helicopter.