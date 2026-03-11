PM to launch NDA poll campaign March 11

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch NDA’s campaign for the assembly elections in the presence of leaders of the 12 alliance partners and central leaders of the BJP on the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises in Kochi on Wednesday. Around 50,000 BJP workers from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will participate in the rally.
Modi will take out a road show from the entrance of the stadium to the programme venue, BJP state secretary S Suresh said in Kochi on Monday. The prime minister will arrive at the Kochi airport for the hour-and-a-half visit to the state at 11.30 am on Wednesday. From the airport, he will proceed to INS Garuda, the Naval Air Base in Kochi, by a helicopter.
From INS Garuda, he will reach Marine Drive to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the All Kerala Dheevara Sabha at 12.15 pm. From Marine Drive, he will proceed to the Kaloor stadium by road at 1 pm. The prime minister is slated to launch various schemes, including railway projects, at a Union government event at the venue.
After the launch of the central projects, Modi will attend the NDA rally on the same premises. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BDJS president Thushar Vellapally, Twenty20 chairman Sabu Jacob and leaders of 12 NDA allies will participate in the rally where Modi will launch BJP’s election slogan — ‘Mattam Thudangam: Vikasit Keralam Modikkoppam’. The programme will conclude at 3 pm and Modi will return by 3.30 pm.