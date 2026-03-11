Renowned biochemist and scholar Dr. K. T. Augusti passes away at 93

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Dr. K. T. Augusti, distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, scholar, poet, and public-spirited citizen, passed away at the age of 93. A native of Pala, he earned his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from BITS Pilani and devoted more than four decades to teaching and research in India and abroad, including at the University of Kerala and the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria.

A pioneer in research on the medicinal properties of garlic and other Allium species, Dr. Augusti published more than 150 scientific papers and guided 14 Ph.D. scholars. In 2020, Stanford University ranked him among the world’s top two percent of scientists in toxicology citations.