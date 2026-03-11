Speculation rife over Congress MPs’ candidature, but not all in favour
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the process of finalising Congress candidates for the Kerala assembly polls gathers pace with the convening of screening committee meetings in New Delhi, speculation continues over the candidature of three MPs – Adoor Prakash (Attingal), M K Raghavan (Kozhikode) and K Sudhakaran (Kannur). According to a senior Congress leader, the high command was not in favour MPs contesting elections when talks on the candidates had begun. Some in the state Congress, too, felt allotting assembly tickets to sitting MPs would put the party in a difficult position.
“However, as discussions progressed and we examined each constituency in detail, questions were raised about winnable candidates on certain seats,” said the leader.
Adoor has been eyeing the Konni constituency, which he had vacated to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Attingal, and approached the high command, urging them to consider his candidature if it believes he can win. After he left, the Congress has been unable to retain Konni. And while discussions on probable candidates is on, Adoor has been in the constituency since last year’s local body elections.
In the case of Raghavan, who has been the Kozhikode MP for the past 15 years, leaders believe granting him the party ticket in the polls would help UDF capture constituencies such as Kunnamangalam and Perambra, which have been bagged by LDF. Some also want former KPCC president K Sudhakaran to enter the fray from Kannur constituency, arguing that Congress may not be able to defeat the LDF if he is not fielded.
That said, a large section, including senior leaders, are against allotting assembly tickets to sitting MPs. “There are hundreds of workers who have worked tirelessly for the party for the last 10 years when UDF was in the opposition. We must consider their sentiments,” said a senior party leader.
With Congress’ internal surveys also predicting a tough fight, the state leadership believes winnability must be the only factor considered for candidature.