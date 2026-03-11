Startup slayers of Kerala

A lot is happening in Kerala’s startup sector, with many companies from the state garnering recognition within and outside the country. The recent acquisition of Kochi-based Inntot Technologies by Visteon, a subsidiary of Ford, the `107-crore investment in Netrasemi from Zoho Corporation, ChargeMod’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India, Fuselage Innovations soaring high on the wings of drone technology... These recent events showcase that the startup ecosystem in the state is in top gear.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), highlights the vibrancy of this ecosystem, which is not limited to the cloud.

“Conversations about the Indian startup boom almost always drift toward mobile apps, fintech, and SaaS platforms. But step away from the noise, look toward the south, and you will witness a different kind of revolution taking shape,” he says.

“In Kerala, the next wave of innovation is being forged in laboratories, hardware incubators, and manufacturing floors. Through my series MIKY (Made in Kerala for You), I’ve had a front-row seat to this transformation. Kerala is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse for hardcore scientific and engineering innovation, proving that deeptech is the state’s true calling.”

He is backed by Rajith Nair, co-founder of Inntot Technologies. “Deeptech or IP-driven companies are far more transformational and revolutionary than software as a service business, as it proves Kerala can build and export core technology, not just engineering bandwidth. Such a change would really charge up the Kerala ecosystem,” he says.

Anoop credits the ecosystem builders, and the research and development hubs for this leap.