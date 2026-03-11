When the 'zoom' looms

Smile, you are on camera!” The good-old phrase has taken a predatory tone in the era of social media. For women in particular, navigating public space now often involves the risk of being filmed and uploaded online without consent.

And as the legal system struggles to steer this thin line between freedom of expression and right to privacy, experts warn that the current regulations are insufficiently equipped to monitor a world where anyone could be a walking camera and everything is a content opportunity.

Take the recent Attukal Pongala festival, where thousands of women immersed in devotion lined the streets of Thiruvananthapuram. Some preying social media cameras and jostling content creators with shady intentions turned out to be a menace, to say the least.

Clearly, some of the video clips uploaded crossed the line of documentation, raising questions about the privacy and modesty of women in the public sphere. Moreover, the responses to some of the questionable ‘content’ received online revealed how voyeuristic tendencies are celebrated by a section of Kerala society.

The debate that ensued has also raised a crucial question: where does the law draw the line between photographing a public event and violating an individual’s dignity?