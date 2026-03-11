Wild jumbo kills forest watcher in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack in Palakkad district on Tuesday, highlighting the continuing threat posed by elephant incursions in forest fringe villages.

Shaiju, 28, a forest watcher attached to the Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Range, died after being attacked by a wild elephant at Chennerikunnu in Kottopadam in Mannarkkad taluk around 4.30pm.

Officials said a team of 10 forest personnel had rushed to the area after residents alerted authorities about a herd of jumbos entering the nearby residential zone. While the team was attempting to drive away two elephants, one of them turned back and charged at the officials. The elephant attacked Shaiju and trampled him. He died on the spot, while the others accompanying him managed to escape.

Residents said the area frequently witnesses wild jumbo intrusions. The fatal attack came a day after another elephant incident in the district when Babu alias Rangaswamy, 50, a resident of Kadambara, was injured in wild jumbo attack near his house on Monday.