1,667 bank remittances made at Sabarimala: Vigilance officer tells HC

KOCHI: The Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, Sabarimala, submitted before the High Court on Wednesday that 1,667 remittances were made through the State Bank of India, Sannidhanam branch, during the period from November 17, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The remittances were made across various accounts, involving a total sum of Rs 8,08,71,041. These remittances were made by individuals running hotels, santhis at Sabarimala, keezhshanthis and other employees associated with the temple.

The Chief Vigilance and Security Officer reported before the court that the melshanthi at Malikapuram remitted an amount of Rs 46,51,050, whereas the assistant of the tantri remitted a sum of Rs 1,17,030.

Upon inquiry, it was stated that these amounts represented dakshina received by the tantri and shanthi in connection with the religious services performed by them.

It also came to light that at the Dhanlaxmi Bank branch at Sannidhanam, a total sum of Rs 11,45,31,757 was remitted through 942 transactions during the relevant period. Details relating to about 18 people have been placed before the court, including certain shanthis.