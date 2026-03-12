Centre flayed for omitting Minister Riyas from project launch, CPM gains upper hand
KOZHIKODE: The political developments after Minister P A Mohamed Riyas was omitted from the launch of central projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday have given a much-needed fillip for the CPM, which has been constantly criticised for taking a soft approach to the BJP-led government.
Even CPM’s archenemies, including Congress, came down on the Centre for violating federal norms by excluding the public works minister while inaugurating the widened NH-66. Seizing the opportunity, the chief minister and other ministers stayed away from the function, declaring an open political fight with the BJP.
Protesting the Centre’s stand, CPM organised public functions in Kozhikode and Kasaragod and the party leaders vociferously voiced concern over ‘insulting Kerala.’ CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged the event was converted into a political stunt by the Centre.
“The state government has a financial involvement in the construction of NH 66. Whereas in all the other states, it is the Union government which has been bearing the cost of land acquisition, in Kerala, the former had demanded the state must bear it. The Kerala government has spent Rs 550 crore on this,” he said.
This move has won CPM support, mainly from the Muslim community that was perturbed by its ‘rightist turn’. A host of developments including the statements from CPM leaders on the community and the party’s continuing support to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan have alienated the party from the community.
Wednesday’s incidents have helped the party to improve its anti-BJP image and have lessened the intensity of the community’s ire towards the party. IUML was constrained to condemn the ‘cheap politics’ played by the Centre. Party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the Centre should have shown a more courteous approach.
State secretary P M A Salam said the Centre should have followed the federal principles. The IUML supporters on social media were also very critical of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s uncharitable remarks on Riyas.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said in New Delhi, “When the Centre is carrying out an official inauguration in a state, it is customary to invite the state’s CM and ministers. Is this a private function at their home that such a protocol can simply be ignored? They should have invited the PWD minister.” “The inauguration is carried out though NH 66 works are not completed. The programme is organised with the elections in mind,” he said.