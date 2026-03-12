Centre flayed for omitting Minister Riyas from project launch, CPM gains upper hand

KOZHIKODE: The political developments after Minister P A Mohamed Riyas was omitted from the launch of central projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday have given a much-needed fillip for the CPM, which has been constantly criticised for taking a soft approach to the BJP-led government.

Even CPM’s archenemies, including Congress, came down on the Centre for violating federal norms by excluding the public works minister while inaugurating the widened NH-66. Seizing the opportunity, the chief minister and other ministers stayed away from the function, declaring an open political fight with the BJP.

Protesting the Centre’s stand, CPM organised public functions in Kozhikode and Kasaragod and the party leaders vociferously voiced concern over ‘insulting Kerala.’ CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged the event was converted into a political stunt by the Centre.

“The state government has a financial involvement in the construction of NH 66. Whereas in all the other states, it is the Union government which has been bearing the cost of land acquisition, in Kerala, the former had demanded the state must bear it. The Kerala government has spent Rs 550 crore on this,” he said.