ED attaches assets linked to UNA leaders

KOCHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.44 crore belonging to former United Nurses Association (UNA) National/International president Jasminsha M and others in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misappropriation of UNA funds.

The development comes at a time when the association is in the spotlight for leading the ongoing protest by nurses across Kerala hospitals demanding a salary hike.

The attached properties include five immovable assets and four movable assets, including fixed deposits, in the names of Jasminsha M, Shabna M A, Bibin N Paul, and Shoby Joseph. These include land parcels and a flat located in Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Idukki districts, along with fixed deposits.

The FIR named Jasminsha M, his wife Shabna M A, and other office-bearers Shoby Joseph, Nidhin Mohan, Jithu PD, Sujanapal A K, Bibin N Paul, and Sudheep M V for offences such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and destruction of evidence.