Kerala launches ‘Laptop’ digital platform for pet trade

KOLLAM: Now, owning a pet or selling livestock is just a click away. With the Livestock and Pets Trading Online Platform (Laptop) application — a first-of-its-kind digital platform for pet lovers and cattle owners in the state — one can browse through options and carry out transactions without the involvement of middlemen.

Launched by the state animal husbandry department, the initiative is designed to address limitations in the existing market system, thereby ensuring safe and transparent deals. The platform will provide verified listings, including critical information such as pedigree, vaccination status, health certification, and promote market-based pricing. It will also provide farmers with accurate market-based prices.

Besides livestock and pets, the app will feature feed, feed supplements, equipment and facilitate trade in a transparent manner -- by keeping digital records of all transactions. It also links veterinarians, transport-service providers, and insurance companies.

According to officials, complaints will be resolved in a timely manner. Listings can be checked, certificates can be verified, and irregularities can be detected. Special precautions have been taken to prevent the illegal trade of scheduled animals, birds and other creatures. Sellers must submit an affidavit stating that they will not list such animals. Each listing will be made available to the public only after verification and approval by the application admin.