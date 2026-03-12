Kerala’s first all-women panchavadyam ensemble creating new rhythm

MALAPPURAM: For centuries, the thunderous rhythm of panchavadyam has echoed through Kerala’s temple grounds, almost always performed by men.

In Edappal, however, that powerful tradition is resonating with a new voice. In a remarkable cultural shift, 75 women from the region have stepped into the rhythmic arena, forming what is believed to be Kerala’s first all-women panchavadyam ensemble and challenging long-standing barriers with determination and passion.

Trained under the guidance of the Sopanam School of Panchavadyam, the team made its debut on International Women’s Day. Since the performance, the group has been receiving invitations to perform across the state, marking a significant moment in a classical percussion tradition historically dominated by male artists.

The ensemble brings together women aged between 10 and 74. Housewives, teachers, doctors, and students stand side by side in the group, united by a shared love for rhythm. For many of them, stepping onto the stage with powerful percussion instruments was both a challenge and a dream fulfilled.

Panchavadyam, one of Kerala’s most vibrant temple art forms, blends the sounds of five traditional instruments. The thimila, maddalam, ilathalam, edakka, and kombu together create a powerful rhythmic experience that has long been woven into the cultural life of Malayalis.