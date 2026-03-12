Rs 11,000 crore projects will create thousands of jobs in Kerala: PM

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Rs 11,000-crore worth of development projects unveiled in Kerala will generate jobs for thousands of young people. He was speaking at a function organised at JLN Stadium in Kochi to inaugurate and launch the work on a slew of projects in the state.
Laying the foundation stone for a 50-MW floating solar project set to come up at West Kallada in Kollam, Modi said India is rapidly becoming a major manufacturing hub. The country is also progressing quickly in the AI and semiconductor sectors, he said.
“For all such work, the nation needs more energy, especially green and clean energy. Today, India has already become one of the top countries in the world in solar power,” he said. Modi said with a large number of water bodies, Kerala holds great potential in the field of floating solar power. “It is our endeavour that Kerala moves further ahead in solar power generation,” he said.
Further, the PM said to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and to strengthen Make in India, expansion of the petroleum sector is extremely important.
“Laying of the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi refinery is also a part of this vision. It will produce around four lakh tonnes of polypropylene every year. In the coming years, it will support industries such as packaging, textiles, automobiles and medical devices,” he said.
Modi also said the world highly appreciates India’s investment in modern infrastructure. In the latest Budget, a record allocation has been made for infrastructure, he said, adding that Kerala is benefiting greatly from this investment.
“Every rupee invested in infrastructure creates new job opportunities. All these projects will generate jobs for thousands of young people in Kerala. I am confident these projects will play a significant role in fulfilling our resolve for a Viksit Keralam,” he said.