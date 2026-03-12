Rs 11,000 crore projects will create thousands of jobs in Kerala: PM

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Rs 11,000-crore worth of development projects unveiled in Kerala will generate jobs for thousands of young people. He was speaking at a function organised at JLN Stadium in Kochi to inaugurate and launch the work on a slew of projects in the state.

Laying the foundation stone for a 50-MW floating solar project set to come up at West Kallada in Kollam, Modi said India is rapidly becoming a major manufacturing hub. The country is also progressing quickly in the AI and semiconductor sectors, he said.

“For all such work, the nation needs more energy, especially green and clean energy. Today, India has already become one of the top countries in the world in solar power,” he said. Modi said with a large number of water bodies, Kerala holds great potential in the field of floating solar power. “It is our endeavour that Kerala moves further ahead in solar power generation,” he said.