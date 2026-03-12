Tourism Department to conduct feasibility study on turtle tourism in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the proposal for 'turtle tourism' drew memes and political sarcasm following the Union Budget, the Tourism Department has begun preliminary steps to examine the feasibility of implementing the initiative along the state's coastline.

The department has entrusted the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) with conducting a feasibility study on launching turtle tourism in Kerala.

A team comprising representatives from local bodies, the Forest Department, the Tourism Department and NGOs has been constituted to carry out site visits and assess potential locations.

A top official of the Tourism Department told TNIE that a comprehensive feasibility study will be undertaken before sending the proposal to the Centre.

According to official data, around 10,193 Olive Ridley turtles arrived in Thrissur for nesting last year, followed by 7,289 in Malappuram and 1,421 in Kozhikode.

These stretches are among the key nesting sites for Olive Ridley sea turtles along Kerala's coast.