Tourism Department to conduct feasibility study on turtle tourism in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the proposal for 'turtle tourism' drew memes and political sarcasm following the Union Budget, the Tourism Department has begun preliminary steps to examine the feasibility of implementing the initiative along the state's coastline.
The department has entrusted the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) with conducting a feasibility study on launching turtle tourism in Kerala.
A team comprising representatives from local bodies, the Forest Department, the Tourism Department and NGOs has been constituted to carry out site visits and assess potential locations.
A top official of the Tourism Department told TNIE that a comprehensive feasibility study will be undertaken before sending the proposal to the Centre.
According to official data, around 10,193 Olive Ridley turtles arrived in Thrissur for nesting last year, followed by 7,289 in Malappuram and 1,421 in Kozhikode.
These stretches are among the key nesting sites for Olive Ridley sea turtles along Kerala's coast.
Kerala has a coastline of around 600 km along the Arabian Sea, stretching across nine districts from Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south.
The Olive Ridley sea turtle is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, giving it the highest level of legal protection in India.
"Here nesting happens after midnight. Instead of mass tourism, the project should focus on low-impact eco-tourism measures, including an interpretation centre for public awareness, turtle rehabilitation centres to treat turtles entangled in fishing nets, elevated walkways or designated trails along beaches to facilitate the tourists, and awareness programmes for fishermen and local communities," said a forest official.
He said that at least three rehabilitation centres are required in the state, as many injured turtles are rescued.
As per the official data with the forest department, turtle nesting has been recorded along approximately 55-56 km of Kerala's coastline.
As per official reports across 21 identified nesting beaches, 246 nests were recorded during the 2023-24 season and 355 nests during 2024-25.
A 16-km beach stretch in Thrissur district accounted for the majority of nesting in both years, contributing 72% and 75% of the total nests, respectively.
"Olive Ridley conservation is happening as a silent movement in the state, and multiple stakeholders are involved. Now the announcement of turtle tourism will bring wider recognition for this initiative, and also, this could allow us to expand our conservation efforts further. However, there are also constraints. One major factor is that it is a multi-stakeholder initiative.
"Another issue is that our beaches are very narrow strips. The hatching and nesting areas are limited in space. Unlike places such as Odisha, which have vast and wide beaches, Kerala’s beaches are narrow and therefore have more sensitive ecosystems. Because of this, any initiative has to be carried out very carefully,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) P Pugazhendi.
This stretch comprises beaches such as Chavakkad Beach, Thiruvatra Beach, Edakkazhiyur Beach, Akalad Beach, Mannalamkunnu Beach and Pappali Beach.
The contiguous stretch from Chavakkad to Edakkazhiyur alone recorded 97 nests along a 7.6-km segment, the document states.
Sea turtle conservation activities in the State began in the late 1990s and are currently monitored by the State Forest Department in collaboration with local NGOs.
NGOs are expected to play a major role in training, monitoring nests, and awareness campaigns. Officials emphasised that community participation and fisherfolk cooperation are essential for the initiative.
Districts where turtles arrived for nesting - Trivandrum, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.
Data on eggs collected
Thrissur - 16195 (2020-21), 18608 (2021-22), 17861 (2022-23), 10311 (2023,24), 10193 (2024-25)
Malappuram - 4095 (2021-22), 5436 (2022 - 23).
Alappuzha - 640 (2020-21) ,2120 (2021-22),1911 (2022-23), 2255 (2023-24), 383 (2024-25)
Kasargod - 450(2020-21), 542 (2021-22),695 (2022-23), 1421 (2024-25)
Ernakulam - 384 (2021-22),163 (2022-23), 140 (2024-25)
Kannur - 189 (2022-23), 341 (2022-23), 444 (2024-25)
Trivandrum - 123 (2024-25)