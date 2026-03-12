Viral Mahakumbh star Monalisa ties knot with UP man in Kerala temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what is being celebrated as the real Kerala story by many on social media, Monalisa Bhosle, who shot to fame during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, married her partner in the state after facing stiff opposition from her family.

Indore native Monalisa, who went viral after a video of her selling rudraksha beads at the 2025 Kumbh Mela was widely circulated online, married her partner Farman Khan, 25, a native of Uttar Pradesh, at Sree Nainar Temple in Arumanoor near Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Expressing solidarity with the couple, many political leaders, including CPM state secretary M V Govindan, Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPM MP A A Rahim, attended the wedding.

Monalisa had travelled to Kerala for the shoot of a film in Poovar in which she was acting and Farman was the lead. They got close during the shoot.

However, Monalisa’s family strongly objected to their relationship, as they wanted her to marry another man, who was a relative, in their native place.

Having decided to tie the knot, the couple approached the Thampanoor police on Wednesday morning seeking protection. The police officers informed the family that Monalisa was 18 years of age and free to live with the person of her choice. With the issue resolved, the couple went ahead with wedding.