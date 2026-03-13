ED's parallel scrutiny of finance firms, Sabarimala case raises political heat

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate, which is closely tracking the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, has also intensified its scrutiny of irregularities involving several private finance firms in the state — a development that political circles are viewing with caution as Kerala heads into election season.

Agency officials have begun collecting statements from depositors and individuals linked to firms that allegedly collapsed after mobilising deposits from the public, according to sources. As part of the investigation, at least 13 persons who had invested money in PRD Mini Nidhi Ltd recently appeared before the ED to record their statements. The Pathanamthitta-based firm reportedly ceased operations in 2022 amid allegations of financial appropriation exceeding Rs 200 crore.

Though the state police had earlier investigated the case and arrested the owner along with his wife and son, depositors claim there has been little progress in recovering their money. “Many of us invested savings meant for our children’s education and marriage. Despite the arrests, the case has not progressed in a way that allows us get our money back. We hope the ED investigation will help trace the funds,” a depositor said after recording the statement.

Similarly, depositors linked to Tiruvalla-based Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate (NCS) have approached the agency. Its owner, N M Raju, has already been questioned twice by the ED, most recently on March 2.