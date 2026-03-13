Four decades on, poet Madhusoodanan Nair's 'Naranathu Bhranthan' to be staged in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Forty years after it was first presented on a public stage in Palakkad, the celebrated Malayalam poem 'Naranathu Bhranthan' by popular poet V Madhusoodanan Nair will be brought to life through a special performance organised by the Palakkad Kathakali Trust on Saturday.

The programme will be held at M D Ramanathan Hall at 5 pm as part of the trust's monthly event series. First presented by Madhusoodanan Nair at a poets' meet during the Vayalar Ramavarma Award function held in Palakkad in 1986, the poem went on to gain immense popularity across Kerala and played a major role in establishing the poet as one of the most widely recognised voices in Malayalam poetry.

The poem will be presented on stage with Kathakali aesthetics, capturing its emotional depth and narrative elements. Kathakali artist Peeshappilly Rajeevan will perform the piece, with vocal rendition by Athippatta Ravi, in the presence of the poet.

Madhusoodanan Nair will also be honoured at the event. Former principal of Government Victoria College Dr Murali will introduce the poet and his works to the audience.

The programme will conclude with selected scenes from the Kathakali work 'Kirmeeravadham,' written by Kottayam Thampuran, performed by a group of Kathakali artists.