How well did you ZZZ... last night?

Yet in a world that rarely slows down, sleep is often the first thing people sacrifice. Late nights, glowing screens and demanding schedules push rest further down the list of priorities.



This year’s World Sleep Day theme — ‘Sleep Well, Live Better’ — once again draws attention to a conversation that echoes louder and louder. For, researchers warn a “sleep epidemic” is gripping the world.



What studies say



A recent pan-India survey found that 59 per cent of Indians sleep for less than six hours a night. In Kerala, a study by the State Youth Commission reveals a similar pattern among young people.



Among those aged 18 to 25, more than 86 per cent reported going to bed late. Nearly 67 per cent sleep only after 11 pm, and close to 30 per cent manage six hours of sleep or less. Signs of a clear shift in sleep habits.