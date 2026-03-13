How well did you ZZZ... last night?

“Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleeve of care, the death of each day’s life, sore labour’s bath, balm of hurt minds, great nature’s second course, chief nourisher in life’s feast.”
~ William Shakespeare,
in Macbeth
The Bard used poetic flair to describe sleep as the force that untangles the mind’s worries, washes away the fatigue of labour and restores emotional balance. Modern science echoes the same idea in biological language.
Sleep is far from a passive state; it is when the body undertakes some of its most critical work — repairing tissues, regulating hormones, and strengthening memory.
Yet in a world that rarely slows down, sleep is often the first thing people sacrifice. Late nights, glowing screens and demanding schedules push rest further down the list of priorities.
This year’s World Sleep Day theme — ‘Sleep Well, Live Better’ — once again draws attention to a conversation that echoes louder and louder. For, researchers warn a “sleep epidemic” is gripping the world.
What studies say
A recent pan-India survey found that 59 per cent of Indians sleep for less than six hours a night. In Kerala, a study by the State Youth Commission reveals a similar pattern among young people.
Among those aged 18 to 25, more than 86 per cent reported going to bed late. Nearly 67 per cent sleep only after 11 pm, and close to 30 per cent manage six hours of sleep or less. Signs of a clear shift in sleep habits.
Sleep coach Martin Joseph says lifestyle changes have played a major role. Increased screen time among and a casual attitude towards sleep discipline are part of the problem.
“Many young people tend to treat sleep as something that can be postponed to retirement time. Moreover, maintaining a healthy sleep discipline is viewed as uncool,” says Martin. “They need to realise proper sleep is vital for resetting the brain, restoring energy and stabilising mood.”
When sleep is shortened or irregular, it often results in irritability, mental fatigue and reduced concentration, Martin adds.
Sleep disruption, however, is not limited to the young. After the age of 40, hormonal shifts can begin to affect sleep patterns, particularly among women.
“Phases such as perimenopause and menopause can make sleep more fragmented,” Martin explains. “In such situations, gradually rebuilding daily routines and sleep habits becomes crucial.”
Lifestyle choices also play a subtle but significant role. Blue light from screens is often discussed, but other factors matter just as much.
“Caffeine, for instance, can remain active in the body for up to 10 hours, making late-evening consumption particularly disruptive,” says Martin, adding that he himself was a coffee addict until delving into the science of sleep.
“Similarly, heavy meals close to bedtime prevents the body from going into rest mode. Same is the case with screen exposure. All of us need to take a few quiet minutes to clear the mind — through journaling lingering thoughts, or simple meditation.”
It’s not just about rest
Dr Sapna Erat Sreedharan, professor of neurology at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, explains that insomnia tends to manifest differently across age groups.
Among older adults, natural age-related changes alter sleep patterns. Many begin to follow an earlier sleep schedule, falling asleep sooner and waking up earlier. At the same time, the depth of sleep declines, and the night’s rest becomes more fragmented.
“For younger adults, insomnia is often tied to lifestyle and modern work culture. Poor sleep hygiene disrupts the body’s internal clock,” she notes.
Children and teenagers are also vulnerable, says Dr Sapna. Early school timings combined with late-night screen exposure can affect quantity and quality of sleep.
“In the past, people followed certain rules for healthy sleep — like maintaining routines, engaging in physical activity, and avoiding food close to bedtime,” Dr Sapna notes.
“That’s not the case now. In fact, the surrounding environment itself has become less conducive to restful sleep these days.”
The consequences of sleep deprivation can appear quickly. Just two to three days of insufficient sleep can reduce attention, increase irritability and affect behaviour. Over longer periods, the effects can be far more serious.
“Deep sleep, particularly what we call the Non-REM stage 3 phase, is essential for processes such as memory consolidation, brain repair, metabolic regulation and the clearing of ‘junk’ from the brain. When sleep is consistently disrupted, these processes suffer,” says Dr Sapna.
“Chronic sleep deprivation has therefore been linked to a range of health risks, including neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.”
In other words, sleep is not merely rest. It is a fundamental requirement for brain health and overall well-being. The simple act of sleeping well may be one of the most important habits to reclaim.
