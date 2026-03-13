KAU scientists make a fruitful leap in research

It was then that the STATOBERRY’s predecessor, GRAPES (General R-based Analysis Platform Empowered by Statistics), was developed as an online analysis platform.



“That fetched about two lakh subscriptions from across the world. In most of the plant breeding experiments done by scientists with no statistical background, data analysis was a titanic issue. A support system like this was eagerly awaited in the research sector,” says Pratheesh.



“From there, we improvised further to what is now the STATOBERRY,” he adds.



In the new system, there is no need to learn coding. “The software RAISINS, which is the core of the project, helps you to enter the data in less than four seconds. This is a huge leap when it comes to agri-research, which requires compilation of massive amounts of information for plant development and the generation of new plant varieties,” says Pratheesh.

The fast research output has increased the acceptance of the project to such an extent that it is being termed as a ‘boon’.