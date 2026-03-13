Kochi-Gulf flights continue despite West Asia tensions

KOCHI: Even amid tensions in West Asia on account of the ongoing conflict, flight services between Kochi and several Gulf destinations continued to operate on Thursday. A total of 25 flights were scheduled in the Kochi-West Asia sector on the day, including 13 arrivals and 12 departures, connecting key cities across the Gulf region.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi accounted for the highest number of services with six flights, followed by Emirates, Air Arabia and Oman Air with four flights each. Saudia operated three and Air India, Express, two.

The arrivals included flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Riyadh and Ras Al Khaimah, while departures from Kochi were scheduled to the same set of destinations.

LuLu Group ferries fresh food to Kuwait

Special Kuwait Airways flights from Kochi and Delhi ferried fresh food consignments from India to Kuwait on Thursday.

At Kochi, an Airbus A330-900 arrived empty from Kuwait on Wednesday night and departed at 10.40am on Thursday as KU5006 carrying 32 tonnes of fruits and vegetables.