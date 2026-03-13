Parents of youth killed on way to Vedan concert found dead at home in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: The parents of an engineering student who was killed in a train accident while on his way to rapper Vedan’s concert during the Bekal Beach Fest in December were found dead in their house in Paramba, Poinachi.

Preliminary investigation suggests that they died by suicide due to the depression of losing their only child.

The deceased have been identified as Venugopalan Nair (50) and his wife Smitha (42).

Venugopalan and Smitha’s only son, M Shivanandan (19), had gone to rapper Vedan’s show at the Bekal Beach Fest held in Bekal on December 29.

Shivanandan, along with his friend Ajesh K (20), was walking towards the beach along the railway tracks when the Tirunelveli–Jamnagar Express passing through the section at the time hit the youths at around 9.30 pm.

He sustained fatal injuries and died. Bekal Beach Park is located near Bekal railway station and the railway tracks are about 500 metres away from the venue.

The youngsters were walking towards the venue using the railway tracks when the mishap occurred.

Relatives and neighbours said the couple had been living an agonising life due to the trauma of losing their only child.

Melparamba police have recovered the bodies and sent them to Kasaragod General Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))