Stranded in Kerala by conflict, Gulf expats face a nervous wait

KOCHI: Keralites who had travelled home on leave are now finding themselves stranded as the ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted flights and thrown travel plans into disarray. For many expatriates, the unexpected delay has meant anxious days away from their families and workplaces in the Gulf, with growing concerns about jobs, responsibilities and when they will finally be able to return.

Ramya Sujith, an Idukki native who resides in Dubai, had flown in for her father’s medical treatment at a hospital in Kochi. She was scheduled to return on March 4, but the sudden escalation in the conflict disrupted her plans, leaving her stuck in home state while her husband and two sons remain in the United Arab Emirates.

Her elder son is currently preparing for his Class 12 examinations scheduled in April. Expecting the situation to improve soon, Ramya has booked another ticket for March 31, in the hope of reuniting with her family by then.

Joy Mathews had travelled to Kerala on February 27 for business purposes and planned to return on March 1. However, the war upended the Kochi man’s plans as well. With his family accompanying him, Joy, who works in Bahrain, said his friends have described the situation there as tense.