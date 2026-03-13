Stranded in Kerala by conflict, Gulf expats face a nervous wait

KOCHI: Keralites who had travelled home on leave are now finding themselves stranded as the ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted flights and thrown travel plans into disarray. For many expatriates, the unexpected delay has meant anxious days away from their families and workplaces in the Gulf, with growing concerns about jobs, responsibilities and when they will finally be able to return.
Ramya Sujith, an Idukki native who resides in Dubai, had flown in for her father’s medical treatment at a hospital in Kochi. She was scheduled to return on March 4, but the sudden escalation in the conflict disrupted her plans, leaving her stuck in home state while her husband and two sons remain in the United Arab Emirates.
Her elder son is currently preparing for his Class 12 examinations scheduled in April. Expecting the situation to improve soon, Ramya has booked another ticket for March 31, in the hope of reuniting with her family by then.
Joy Mathews had travelled to Kerala on February 27 for business purposes and planned to return on March 1. However, the war upended the Kochi man’s plans as well. With his family accompanying him, Joy, who works in Bahrain, said his friends have described the situation there as tense.
Jeesa Sovichen Chennattussery, who had recently secured a job as a public relations employee at a school in the Gulf, was preparing to leave when the conflict took a turn for the worse. “I was very excited to travel to the Gulf. I had already packed my bags, visited my relatives and taken their blessings. Everything was set when the war broke out,” she said.
However, Jeesa said her new employer has been supportive despite the delay. “They have been encouraging, and for now I am working from home,” she added.
S Irudaya Rajan, chair of the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), said such disruptions can have serious consequences for migrant workers who depend on jobs abroad.
He said many workers worry about losing their employment if they are unable to return on time. “If a worker does not report back after leave, companies may replace them. That is why many migrants are eager to return as soon as flights resume,” Rajan said.
He advised stranded migrants to remain patient and closely follow developments before making travel decisions.