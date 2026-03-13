The age of Kali in classical dancing

The ‘Kali-fied’ AI version of this clip garnered nearly four crore views. Soon, a barrage of similar videos followed. This includes nine-year-old Yashika R transforming into fierce Kali in the final frame.



“I find it an amazing trend. It creates a unique interest in Kali, whose worship has been the core of many Indian traditions. In Kerala, too, she has been part of the kuladevata concept, with umpteen shrines dedicated to her, such as Manappullikkavu, Kodungallur and Adimakkavu,” says Mithun S, founder of the Vaishnavi Natyashala, whose student Anvitha is among those whose Kali dance clips have gone viral.



“Using classical dance clips to depict Kali is a way to reach the younger generation. She is actually the core force that connects us to our roots and raw nature.”

Dance exponent Methil Devika, however, believes the fascination with the trend is largely a fad driven by upbeat music. “We have had such things before — like dance versions set to Kantara beats. The sound does render a certain power; it resonates with the dance movements and the audience, which is why it is being lapped up,” says the dancer, whose productions include one on the Mother Goddess (Bhagavathi) cult worship in Kerala.

“But whether the interest evokes anything more than a sense of enigmatic power is yet to be seen. Kali is a deep concept. One has to travel far into its essence to feel her.”