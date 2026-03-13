Transplant survivor from Kerala on a mission for change

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 1990s Gulf War forced T T Basheer to return from Kuwait to his native village of Kappad. Along with financial loss, he came back battling kidney failure. What began as a personal struggle on the dialysis table after his third transplant, turned into a mission that has since transformed the lives of thousands of kidney patients across the state.

Basheer’s initiative, the Pratheeksha Organ Recipients Family Association (PORFA) Charitable Trust, now provides dialysis, medicines, and affordable transplant support to the poor. Today, PORFA counts more than 20,000 members.

With assembly elections round the corner, the 63-year-old is on a different kind of campaign trail, meeting political parties and urging them to include measures for kidney patients in their election manifestos.

Among the key demands are policy changes to support the rising number of patients, ensuring the availability of essential medicines through Karunya Pharmacy, dialysis centres at PHC level, free transplatation schemes and reinstatement of the Karunya Benevolent Fund.

The crisis is staggering. The number of dialysis patients has risen from 43,740 in 2020 to 218,410 in 2024 — a more than fourfold increase. Studies suggest that for every 10 lakh people there are approximately 8,000 kidney patients, and more than 80% come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This makes kidney disease not just a health issue, but a pressing social challenge.