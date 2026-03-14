ADGP Ajith Kumar removed as excise commissioner over recent CAT ruling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has removed ADGP M R Ajith Kumar as excise commissioner in the wake of the recent ruling of the Central Administrative Tribunal that it’s an IAS cadre post and ought to be handled by an officer from the administrative service.

The government has not issued the new posting order of the officer and an additional excise commissioner has been handed over the charge of excise commissioner for the time being.

It was on the petition of the Kerala IAS Association that the CAT issued the directive. After the retirement of IPS officer S Ananthakrishnan as excise commissioner in 2023, the IAS Association had approached the state government demanding that the post be returned to them. This was reported by TNIE. However, the government decided to continue appointing IPS officers to the post, much to the chagrin of the IAS officers.

The posts of ADGP Cyber Operations, ADGP Crimes and the Kerala Police Academy Director have been lying vacant and Ajith might be considered for one of these posts.

The post of excise commissioner has been held by IPS officers since the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016. Prior to it, it was usually IAS officers who were considered for the post. Anil Xavier was the last IAS officer who held the office.

The Pinarayi government opted for IPS officers, arguing that they will be the best fit for the job. The IAS officers, meanwhile, were not impressed with the government decision as in several states IAS officers have been functioning as excise commissioners. They had also argued that the post of excise commissioner is not included in the IPS (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955.