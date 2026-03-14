Gangster leader stabbed to death in Kerala's Karungapally

KOLLAM: A gang leader, who was an accused in a murder case, was stabbed to death in Karunagappally on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aluva Athul. He was attacked near Puthiyakavu while returning to the police station after being released on bail in a murder case.

Athul is the prime accused in the Karunagappally Jim Santhosh murder case.

The car in which he was travelling was attacked by a group that had followed him. The car was crashed into a pit built for the construction of the national highway before being attacked.

Athul was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but could not be saved. The police have started an investigation into the incident, and the attackers are yet to be identified.

According to primary information, a group of about six people attacked him. It is believed that a gang of goons is behind the attack and CCTV footage of the attack is released.