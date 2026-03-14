LDF govt not to support Sabarimala women entry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keen to avoid electoral damage and woo the faithful, the CPM is all set to back out of its earlier position of ‘no discrimination’ at Sabarimala.

In its affidavit to be filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday, the state government plans to take a position apparently favouring temple customs. It is set to inform the top court that any decision on temple rituals should be taken only after consultation with scholars, religious experts and other stakeholders, considering the cultural sensitivities involved in long-standing traditions.

In a strategic manoeuvre, the CPM secretariat decided to tone down its earlier position, albeit without taking a total U-turn. In a separate affidavit to be filed, along with its reply to the notice issued by the Supreme Court, the government will highlight the stand taken in the 2008 affidavit filed by the V S Achuthanandan government.

“It is a tricky scenario, meant to favour the BJP in the elections. The CPM won’t fall into the trap. We will stand by the 2008 affidavit. However, a certain remark in that affidavit — favouring women’s entry — will be avoided. It is a complex issue involving places of worship. Whether the court has competency and constitutional authority to take a call in this regard is also an issue,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE.