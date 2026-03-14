LDF govt not to support Sabarimala women entry
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keen to avoid electoral damage and woo the faithful, the CPM is all set to back out of its earlier position of ‘no discrimination’ at Sabarimala.
In its affidavit to be filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday, the state government plans to take a position apparently favouring temple customs. It is set to inform the top court that any decision on temple rituals should be taken only after consultation with scholars, religious experts and other stakeholders, considering the cultural sensitivities involved in long-standing traditions.
In a strategic manoeuvre, the CPM secretariat decided to tone down its earlier position, albeit without taking a total U-turn. In a separate affidavit to be filed, along with its reply to the notice issued by the Supreme Court, the government will highlight the stand taken in the 2008 affidavit filed by the V S Achuthanandan government.
“It is a tricky scenario, meant to favour the BJP in the elections. The CPM won’t fall into the trap. We will stand by the 2008 affidavit. However, a certain remark in that affidavit — favouring women’s entry — will be avoided. It is a complex issue involving places of worship. Whether the court has competency and constitutional authority to take a call in this regard is also an issue,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE.
Taking a cue from the 2018 fiasco, wherein the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls after implementing the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, the CPM observed that any rigid stance could backfire in the upcoming assembly polls.
At the same time, the party does not want to take a complete U-turn, which prompted it to make its position clear by filing a separate affidavit outlining its stance on the issue of women’s entry.
Briefing the media after the CPM secretariat meeting, state secretary M V Govindan said the party is of the opinion that in matters of rituals, neither the government nor the court can take a decision.
UDF mocks govt for ‘changing earlier position’
“It must be decided after consultation with experts and scholars. The CPM has never taken a stand against believers. We have always stood with them. We have not changed our stand now. The government will submit its affidavit after taking legal opinion,” said Govindan.
Government sources said the question of women’s entry at Sabarimala is not among the seven issues on which the court sought the state’s views. “The court has asked for the state’s opinion on certain issues, specifically whether it has the constitutional authority to deal with them,” a top government official said. He said the government has entrusted the advocate general and senior counsel representing the state in the SC with preparing the response in consultation with senior legal experts.
In the separate affidavit on women’s entry, the government will maintain the stand taken by the VS government. In the 2008 affidavit, the government sought to “appoint an appropriate committee consisting of eminent scholars with authentic knowledge in Hinduism and reputed and uncorrupt social reformers to submit suggestions/views on the issue whether it is open to all women, irrespective of age, to enter the temple and worship”.
However, another remark in the same affidavit — the government is of the opinion that nobody should be prohibited from their right to worship — will be avoided in the new one. It will also point out that entry into Sabrimala is based on a practice followed for many years and connected with people’s traditional beliefs.
Meanwhile, the UDF leadership came out mocking the government for changing its earlier position. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that the LDF government publicly apologise to the people.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too came down heavily on the government. “The chief minister should apologise to the people. It’s a political gimmick ahead of the election. This government has hurt the sentiments of the believers,” he said.
Govts’ stand over the years
In 2008, the VS govt filed affidavit saying there should be no prohbition at places of worship. It said a decision must be taken after considering suggestions by a panel of scholars and social reformers
In 2016, the Oommen Chandy-led UDF govt filed a fresh affidavit opposing women’s entry to hill shrine
The first Pinarayi govt did not file any fresh affidavit. It rejected the affidavit filed by the UDF govt and informed the SC that it would stand by the affidavit filed by the VS govt
Recently, the TDB decided to revise its earlier position and oppose women entry. It is of the view that temple customs should be protected