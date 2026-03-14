Sabarimala gold theft: SIT moves Kerala HC to cancel tantri’s bail

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala temple artefacts on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, an accused in the case.

The plea also seeks to expunge the adverse remarks made by the Special Judge against the investigation team, stating them to be “unwarranted and prejudicial to the investigation.”

According to the SIT, the investigation revealed that the tantri had crores of rupees invested illegally with a private firm. The probe is continuing to unearth more facts regarding his alleged illegal enrichment. The SIT also stated that there is ample evidence on record showing the direct involvement of the tantri along with other prime accused persons.

“There was a wide conspiracy and misappropriation of a huge quantity of gold from the artefacts adorned in and around the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Sreekovil with his full knowledge and connivance, which ultimately resulted in huge loss to the Sabarimala temple,” the petition stated.

While granting bail to the tantri, the Special Court in Kollam had observed that “…no iota of evidence has been adduced by the investigating agency to prove any direct unholy nexus between the petitioner and the first accused at this stage of investigation, barring the bald averment that there was a close relationship between the petitioner and the first accused.”

The SIT submitted before the High Court that a number of witnesses have specifically given statements proving the close relationship between the tantri and the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti.