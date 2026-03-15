Congress seat buzz: Kalamassery twist, RS offer for CP John add to drama
KOCHI: With assembly election dates expected to be announced soon, suspense over the Congress candidate list is deepening, as last-minute negotiations, compromises and strategic seat swaps keep leaders on edge.
The biggest twist has emerged in Kalamassery, currently held by the Congress-led UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
After briefly shelving the idea, the Congress leadership is again considering fielding Ernakulam District Congress Committee chief Mohammed Shiyas against CPM minister P Rajeeve, triggering fresh speculation over seat sharing within the alliance.
IUML’s V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, has already begun campaigning in Kalamassery. However, sources said the Congress is keen on putting up a strong fight against Rajeeve and believes Shiyas could emerge as a formidable challenger.
If the plan materialises, the IUML may be compensated with a constituency in north Kerala. Party leaders are currently weighing the option to avoid friction within the alliance. Meanwhile, negotiations are also under way to persuade CMP general secretary C P John to step aside from contesting from Thiruvananthapuram Central. Though John’s loyalty to the UDF is considered “unquestionable,” Congress leaders believe the constituency has become a highly competitive arena with former minister V S Sivakumar lobbying for the ticket.
To resolve the issue, the leadership has reportedly offered John a compromise formula: a Rajya Sabha berth along with a cabinet-rank equivalent position if the UDF returns to power. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been entrusted with the task of convincing John to accept the proposal. “Satheesan has been asked to speak to John and ensure that a consensus formula is reached,” a senior Congress source said.
Candidate selection in Ernakulam district too has become a complex puzzle. Former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany, who lost the 2021 election, is once again in the reckoning for the Kochi seat.
In Vypeen, Sharon Panakkal — a close associate of Satheesan and a Latin Catholic face — is almost certain to get the ticket.
In neighbouring Tripunithura, the party leadership has allowed sitting MLA K Babu, who retired from electoral politics, to have a decisive say in selecting the candidate.
Sources said Babu has proposed the name of Deepak Joy, deputy mayor of Kochi. Interestingly, if the plan goes through, the election could see a repeat political duel. Deepak, an Ezhava leader who lost to CPM’s K N Unnikrishnan in Vypeen in 2021, may once again face Unnikrishnan — this time in Tripunithura.
In Perumbavoor, the odds currently favour sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly. However, the Jacobite Church is backing Jaison Joseph, managing director of the Congress mouthpiece Veekshanam and a KPCC general secretary. Former Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas is also said to be in the fray.
After being overlooked for the Kochi mayor post, Deepthi Mary Varghese is further likely to miss the bus for an assembly ticket. As a conciliatory gesture, she has reportedly been promised the post of Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson if the UDF forms the government.
Seat-sharing negotiations with allies are also under way. Congress leaders are reportedly pressing for two seats from the P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress faction — Erattupetta and Changanassery. The party has decided not to press for the Idukki seat, leaving the contest to Kerala Congress against Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshy Augustine.