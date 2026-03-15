Congress seat buzz: Kalamassery twist, RS offer for CP John add to drama

KOCHI: With assembly election dates expected to be announced soon, suspense over the Congress candidate list is deepening, as last-minute negotiations, compromises and strategic seat swaps keep leaders on edge.

The biggest twist has emerged in Kalamassery, currently held by the Congress-led UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

After briefly shelving the idea, the Congress leadership is again considering fielding Ernakulam District Congress Committee chief Mohammed Shiyas against CPM minister P Rajeeve, triggering fresh speculation over seat sharing within the alliance.

IUML’s V E Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, has already begun campaigning in Kalamassery. However, sources said the Congress is keen on putting up a strong fight against Rajeeve and believes Shiyas could emerge as a formidable challenger.

If the plan materialises, the IUML may be compensated with a constituency in north Kerala. Party leaders are currently weighing the option to avoid friction within the alliance. Meanwhile, negotiations are also under way to persuade CMP general secretary C P John to step aside from contesting from Thiruvananthapuram Central. Though John’s loyalty to the UDF is considered “unquestionable,” Congress leaders believe the constituency has become a highly competitive arena with former minister V S Sivakumar lobbying for the ticket.