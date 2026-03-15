Jolt for Transport Min Ganesh Kumar ahead of Kerala assembly polls as NSS dissolves Pathanapuram union

KOTTAYAM: While Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has managed to settle the allegations of an extramarital affair levelled by his wife Bindu Menon, it appears that his community leadership, the Nair Service Society (NSS), is also disowning him. In a major jolt ahead of the assembly elections, the NSS leadership has dissolved the Pathanapuram taluk NSS union, where Ganesh is the president, accepting the petition filed by a majority of members.

The leadership also appointed an interim ad-hoc committee, chaired by senior committee member K Thankappan Pillai, to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the union. The NSS’ decision, as elections approach, represents a significant political setback for Ganesh.

Ganesh Kumar has been at loggerheads with NSS Pathanapuram taluk union for quite a while over various issues, including his autocratic leadership style and issues related with the fund utilisation for the construction of a Padma Café, a restaurant chain of the NSS, under the union. Last week, 10 out of 19 members in the union committee directly met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and tendered their resignation.

Sources said Ganesh intimidated two committee members, coercing them to withdraw their resignations. The NSS leadership, however, insisted that members withdrawing resignations appear in person at Perunna, a requirement that was not met. Subsequently, NSS registrar Sasidharan Nair dissolved the committee. Responding to reporters, Ganesh alleged political motives behind the move.