Jolt for Transport Min Ganesh Kumar ahead of Kerala assembly polls as NSS dissolves Pathanapuram union
KOTTAYAM: While Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has managed to settle the allegations of an extramarital affair levelled by his wife Bindu Menon, it appears that his community leadership, the Nair Service Society (NSS), is also disowning him. In a major jolt ahead of the assembly elections, the NSS leadership has dissolved the Pathanapuram taluk NSS union, where Ganesh is the president, accepting the petition filed by a majority of members.
The leadership also appointed an interim ad-hoc committee, chaired by senior committee member K Thankappan Pillai, to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the union. The NSS’ decision, as elections approach, represents a significant political setback for Ganesh.
Ganesh Kumar has been at loggerheads with NSS Pathanapuram taluk union for quite a while over various issues, including his autocratic leadership style and issues related with the fund utilisation for the construction of a Padma Café, a restaurant chain of the NSS, under the union. Last week, 10 out of 19 members in the union committee directly met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and tendered their resignation.
Sources said Ganesh intimidated two committee members, coercing them to withdraw their resignations. The NSS leadership, however, insisted that members withdrawing resignations appear in person at Perunna, a requirement that was not met. Subsequently, NSS registrar Sasidharan Nair dissolved the committee. Responding to reporters, Ganesh alleged political motives behind the move.
“My father, R Balakrishna Pillai was the one who built the Pathanapuram NSS taluk union, which now holds assets worth Rs 300 crore. Some people are trying to take over this asset. It should be examined whether there has been a collapse of democracy when I was unexpectedly replaced after being elected as the head,” he said.
Meanwhile, the NSS general secretary stated that the recent actions were conducted in accordance with established protocols. “Despite being given ample time by the NSS leadership to demonstrate his majority within the union, Ganesh was unable to do so. Consequently, the committee has been dissolved,” Sukumaran Nair told TNIE.
Reports suggest that the NSS leadership has been increasingly dissatisfied with recent controversies surrounding Ganesh’s conduct. The leadership believes that Ganesh’s continued role as union president could potentially damage the organisation’s reputation. Furthermore, there is discontent regarding reports that Ganesh and his wife, Bindu, have been practising Pentecostal beliefs. As a result, there are calls for Ganesh to be relieved of his organisational responsibilities and expelled from the community.