Kerala assembly polls: CPM drops nine MLAs from fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine MLAs of the CPM, including state secretary MV Govindan and Speaker A N Shamseer, will not be in the fray this time.

Even as the party is in the process of finalising its candidates for the assembly elections, it has now been confirmed that 52 CPM legislators, along with most of the Left independent MLAs, will contest again, while nine have been dropped. All CPM ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be in the fray.

Besides Govindan (Thaliparamba) and Shamseer (Thalassery), the other seven MLAs who have been dropped include former minister M M Mani (Udumbanchola), Kasaragod district secretary M Rajagopalan (Thrikkaripur), P Nandakumar (Ponnani), K Babu (Nenmara), K D Prasenan (Alathur), Murali Perunelly (Manalur) and M Mukesh (Kollam).

The party is set to field fresh faces in 10 of the sitting CPM seats, including Koyilandi where MLA Kanathil Jameela passed away recently.