Kerala's new film policy sets stage for fair, modern, globally competitive cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Justice Hema Committee report – which highlighted issues faced by women in the Malayalam movie industry, was released in August 2024 – it set off intense debates, which are still ongoing. Kerala’s new State Film Policy, released on Saturday, attempts to give the film sector something it has long demanded: recognition as a full-fledged industry. Cinema is now formally recognised as a workplace with labour rights, transparent contracts and safety mechanisms.

The film policy hopes to transform the industry into a modern, inclusive and globally competitive ecosystem that is capable of generating employment, investment and technological growth.

Workplace reforms form a major part of the policy, responding to concerns raised by the Hema Committee. The policy mandates model employment contracts specifying working hours, overtime, maternity leave, breaks and basic facilities. At least 30% of committee members must be women. The policy ensures that drug use on sets will be strictly controlled, and shooting locations will have police supervision.

It notes that all production units must have Internal Committees under the POSH Act, overseen by a state level tribunal. Gender equity is emphasised, with incentives for women entrepreneurs and measures to increase female and marginalised people’s participation across creative and technical roles. A central online registry will track all film workers to ensure access to social security benefits. Standardised distribution contracts will be introduced.