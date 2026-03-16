Akhil Marar, Babu Divakaran among first Twenty20 candidates announced for Kerala Assembly elections

Twenty20, the political outfit led by businessman-turned-politician Sabu M. Jacob and the newest entrant to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party announced candidates for four constituencies — Kunnathunad and Thrikkakara in Ernakulam, Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode — seeking to appeal to a mix of urban youth, professionals, and community networks in north Kerala

In Kunnathunad, widely regarded as the party’s stronghold, Babu Divakaran, a former Congress leader and ex-chairman of Adoor Municipality, will contest under the party’s Jackfruit symbol. His campaign was inaugurated by BJP State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, highlighting the growing coordination between Twenty20 and the BJP within the NDA.

Thrikkakara, a key urban constituency in Kochi and a traditional Congress bastion, will see film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar as the Twenty20 candidate. Marar, who rose to prominence through reality television and has a substantial online following, is expected to leverage his social media reach to connect with younger voters. Party president Sabu M. Jacob described him as a candidate capable of representing urban aspirations.