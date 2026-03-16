Emirates flight returns to Kochi, passengers disembarked as Dubai airport closed temporarily

KOCHI: An Emirates flight bound for Dubai returned to Cochin International Airport on Monday morning following the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

According to a spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Emirates flight EK533, which departed from Kochi at around 4.30 am, was forced to turn back after authorities in Dubai announced a sudden shutdown of airport operations following a security incident.

The aircraft, carrying around 350 passengers on board, landed back at Kochi at about 8.30 am.

Airport authorities initially informed that passengers would be disembarked and allowed to return home. However, a subsequent communication advised passengers to remain on board while the situation at Dubai airport was being reviewed, as the airline was considering continuing the flight if operations resumed there.

Later, in a fresh update, the airport confirmed that the airline had taken an early decision to disembark all passengers at Kochi.

“Emirates flight EK533, which departed from Kochi at 4.30 am, returned to Kochi following the sudden closure of Dubai airport due to a security incident. The aircraft landed at 8.30 am with around 350 passengers on board. The airline has decided to disembark the passengers,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

Authorities said further updates on the rescheduling of the flight or alternative arrangements for passengers are awaited.