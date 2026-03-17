Congres leaders including former-KPCC general secretary join BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC general secretary MJ Job who quit the Congress after the UDF decided to support former CPM leader G Sudhakaran's independent candidature in Ambalapuzha, has joined the BJP.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed Job and a few other leaders into the BJP at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Job has been active in political activities in coastal areas of the state, especially in Alappuzha. He had earlier served as youth Congress state general secretary and KSU state general secretary and district president.

Other than Job, Congress leaders from Chittoor in Palakkad led by Pranesh Rajendran, former Congress DCC vice president in Palakkad also joined the BJP. Aathira Anilkumar former UDF candidate in Chennithala grama Panchayat and Mahila Congress worker along with her husband Vinessh Kurup also joined the saffron fold.

Among those who joined the BJP on Tuesday included Jayakumar, former secretary of NCP and ex-director of Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities.

On Monday, as many as 40 'prominent' people, including a KPCC office bearer and former leaders of CPM, NCP and AAP had joined the BJP at the party headquarters.