CPM on damage control mode after G Sudhakaran's exit

ALAPPUZHA: The CPM in Alappuzha has stepped up damage control measures following the resignation of veteran leader G Sudhakaran from the party and his decision to contest the upcoming assembly election as an independent candidate from Ambalappuzha.

At a district secretariat meeting held in Alappuzha on Saturday, party leaders discussed strategies to prevent a possible shift of cadre towards Sudhakaran’s camp.

The meeting decided to intensify campaign activities across the district and organise more outreach programmes aimed at strengthening the party base and countering the impact of the former minister’s exit. Minister Saji Cherian, speaking to reporters after the meeting, sharply criticised Sudhakaran’s decision to quit the party after decades of association. He alleged that Sudhakaran had ‘deceived the party’ despite enjoying several key positions during his long political career.

According to Saji Cherian, many leaders and workers had risen to prominence through the opportunities provided by the party, including positions such as MLA, minister and senior organisational posts. He said Sudhakaran had held several such responsibilities over the years and the party later decided to give opportunities to younger leaders as part of its normal organisational functioning.

“After serving the party for several decades, leaving it merely because another opportunity was not given cannot be justified. Such a move amounts to a betrayal of the party,” the minister said. Earlier Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam also made such a remark against Sudhakaran.

As part of its protest, the Ambalappuzha area committee of the party organised a march from the residence of former CM V S Achuthanandan to Sudhakaran’s house.