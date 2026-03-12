Jolt for CPM as Sudhakaran takes 'independent' route in Ambalappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: In what could deal a blow to the CPM ahead of the assembly elections, senior leader and former minister G Sudhakaran on Thursday declared that he will contest as an independent candidate from Ambalapuzha, with the Congress signalling it may consider supporting him.

Announcing the decision at a press conference at his residence in Punnapra, Sudhakaran said his candidature would be a protest against what he described as the “hostile attitude of the CPM’s district leadership”.

“I will contest the election as an independent candidate. I have not made any decision to join any other party or front. I expect the support of the people of the constituency,” said Sudhakaran, who has had a strained relationship with the party leadership for the past few years.

While welcoming Sudhakaran’s move, the Congress said the party will soon take a decision on whether to back his candidature. “No genuine Communist can continue in the CPM in Kerala. We will decide on supporting Sudhakaran after internal discussions,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Sudhakaran’s exit will be a setback for the CPM in Alappuzha — home to revolutionary struggles and Communist stalwarts like T V Thomas, K R Gouri and V S Achuthanandan.

A four-term MLA, Sudhakaran represented Ambalappuzha constituency from 2006 to 2021, before being dropped by the party. Ambalapuzha is a CPM stronghold that has elected veterans such as VS and Susheela Gopalan in the past.