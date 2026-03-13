G Sudhakaran's 63-year-long ties with CPM end

ALAPPUZHA: G Sudhakaran’s announcement to contest the Ambalapuzha assembly constituency as an independent marks the end of his 63-year-long association with the CPM. The veteran leader, who was the first state president of the SFI when it was formed in 1970, remained closely associated with the party for decades. However, differences cropped up after CPM denied him a chance to contest the 2021 assembly elections, choosing H Salam instead.

During campaigning, posters criticising Salam appeared across the constituency, triggering a political controversy. Sudhakaran’s opponents within the party alleged that he was behind the campaign. Salam eventually won, but the episode prompted district leaders to submit a complaint against Sudhakaran before the state leadership.

The party appointed an inquiry commission, whose report was critical of Sudhakaran. This widened the rift between him and the party leadership. As part of the disciplinary action, he was demoted to branch committee level in 2022, marking a significant fall for a leader who had long held prominent positions within the party.

Things came to a head last week when Sudhakaran decided not to renew his primary membership in the CPM. Though party leaders visited his residence with membership forms, he refused to budge. As a result, his membership automatically lapsed.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sudhakaran said he had been a CPM member for 43 years and had attended the party congress 15 times as a delegate. “I am a committed communist, in both words and deeds,” he said. He also strongly criticised certain district-level party leaders and cadre, alleging that they targeted not only him but also his late father and brother on social media.