CPM veteran G Sudhakaran to run as Independent in Ambalappuzha; Congress says it is ‘closely watching’

ALAPPUZHA : Senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has decided to leave the party and contest the upcoming Kerala Assembly election as an independent candidate from the Ambalappuzha constituency, in a move that has added a fresh political twist ahead of the polls.

Announcing his decision at a press conference at his residence in Punnapra on Thursday, Sudhakaran said his candidature would be a protest against what he described as the hostile attitude of the district leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“I will contest the election as an independent candidate. I have not taken any decision to join any other party or front. I expect the support of the people of the constituency,” he said.

Sudhakaran, a senior leader who represented Ambalappuzha multiple times and served as a minister in the government led by V S Achuthanandan, used the nearly 90-minute press conference to air his grievances against the party leadership. He alleged that CPM cadres had subjected him to sustained cyberbullying, including attacks on his family members.

According to Sudhakaran, the party leadership failed to take action against those responsible despite repeated complaints. “Cyber warriors even criticised my father and my martyr brother Bhuvanachandran. It caused me deep pain, but no leader in the party tried to disown such behaviour,” he said.

The veteran leader also revisited internal disputes that surfaced after the 2021 Assembly election, when the party appointed a commission headed by Elamaram Karim to examine complaints raised by a section of district leaders against him. Sudhakaran alleged that his 21-page submission to the commission was not properly examined and that the findings were tilted in favour of those who had levelled the allegations.