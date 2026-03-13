CPM begins damage control to absorb Sudhakaran impact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G Sudhakaran bidding adieu to CPM has all the potential of opening up a new innings in Kerala politics. It is not just a veteran parting ways, but the loss of an efficient administrator, one with a clean record who succeeded in carving out his own political space in Alappuzha, the revolutionary cradle of V S Achuthanandan.
Hurt by the dismissive manner in which the party leadership treated him, Sudhakaran now wants to make a clear political statement with his candidature. Yet, he chose not to follow former giants like M V Raghavan or K R Gouri Amma, who floated own outfits.
Though he doesn’t enjoy the same support, the CPM knows his exit could cost it dearly in central Kerala. Which is why it is in overdrive to neutralise possible repercussions of Sudhakaran’s exit.
Already, several second-rung leaders portrayed Sudhakaran as a traitor with a power-hungry mindset. While seniors like general secretary M A Baby chose restraint, the local leadership, with ample support from social media handles, has unleashed counter campaigns.
What’s more, the party cadre even took out revolutionary marches to the martyr column of Sudhakaran’s younger brother Bhuvaneswaran, who was killed in campus violence five decades ago. Yet, despite the leadership’s insistence that Sudhakaran’s exit will not hurt the party as the cadre will realise he left for “not getting a seat”, many within the CPM feel the entire episode could have been avoided.
“His exit won’t have any impact in Alappuzha. Yet, it’s true that he was ignored. As a veteran who was sent to branch from state committee, he could have been treated better. Instead of being dismissive of his concerns, the leadership should have reached out to him,” said a senior leader.
Political observers feel ripples of Sudhakaran’s exit would be felt in Alappuzha district and nearby pockets in the assembly elections. “Obviously, the ‘Sudhakaran impact’ will be felt not only in Ambalapuzha, but across Alappuzha district, and in some neighbouring pockets too.
There are many within CPM who do not appreciate the way a veteran leader like him was treated by the state leadership. Here’s where the absence of Kodiyeri Balakrsihnan feels crucial,” said political observer R Harikumar.
6-decade journey
G Sudhakaran began his political career as the first state president of SFI close to six decades ago. He even made it to the CPM state committee. His brother, G Bhuvaneswaran was killed in campus violence at Pandalam NSS College in 1977, when the latter was the college SFI unit president.
Till recently, he was one of the most popular CPM leaders from Alappuzha after V S Achuthanandan and K R Gouri Amma. Once a staunch VS loyalist, later on, he did have a few run-ins with Achuthanandan. The Alappuzha party has also often witnessed turf wars and power struggles between two seniors G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac.
A four-time MLA and two-term minister, he’s widely perceived as an efficient administrator with a clean record. After losing from Kuttanad in 1982 and later from Ambalapuzha in 1987, he later became Alappuzha district council president. After winning from Kayamkulam in 1996, he lost the constituency in 2001
He won three consecutive terms from Ambalappuzha since 2006. He has also served as Minister for Cooperation, Coir and Devaswom in the V S Achuthanandan Cabinet (2006-2011), and later as Public Works Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet (2016-2021)