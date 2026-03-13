CPM begins damage control to absorb Sudhakaran impact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G Sudhakaran bidding adieu to CPM has all the potential of opening up a new innings in Kerala politics. It is not just a veteran parting ways, but the loss of an efficient administrator, one with a clean record who succeeded in carving out his own political space in Alappuzha, the revolutionary cradle of V S Achuthanandan.

Hurt by the dismissive manner in which the party leadership treated him, Sudhakaran now wants to make a clear political statement with his candidature. Yet, he chose not to follow former giants like M V Raghavan or K R Gouri Amma, who floated own outfits.

Though he doesn’t enjoy the same support, the CPM knows his exit could cost it dearly in central Kerala. Which is why it is in overdrive to neutralise possible repercussions of Sudhakaran’s exit.

Already, several second-rung leaders portrayed Sudhakaran as a traitor with a power-hungry mindset. While seniors like general secretary M A Baby chose restraint, the local leadership, with ample support from social media handles, has unleashed counter campaigns.

What’s more, the party cadre even took out revolutionary marches to the martyr column of Sudhakaran’s younger brother Bhuvaneswaran, who was killed in campus violence five decades ago. Yet, despite the leadership’s insistence that Sudhakaran’s exit will not hurt the party as the cadre will realise he left for “not getting a seat”, many within the CPM feel the entire episode could have been avoided.