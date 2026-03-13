'Never said I will be UDF candidate': G Sudhakaran after snapping ties with CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No decision has been taken to accept UDF support so far, said G Sudhakaran, in a quick chat with TNIE after snapping decades-long ties with CPM on Thursday. Guarded in his responses, the veteran leader also chose to play down whether his decision to contest as an independent from Ambalappuzha assembly constituency would affect the LDF. Excerpts:

You left the party after six decades of association. Have you discussed your decision to contest with the CPM?

I have already announced that I will contest as an independent. Why do I need party clearance for that?

Did anyone from the party leadership contact you after your announcement?

I made an open announcement at a press conference. There’s nothing more to say.

The assembly election is going to be a close contest between the LDF and UDF. A senior leader like you staying away would be a setback for LDF...

I don’t know. I have not made such an assessment

Would you accept UDF’s support?

I never said I would be the UDF candidate. No such decision was taken.

Has anyone from the UDF contacted you offering support?

My decision is to contest as an independent. Any other aspect is irrelevant.