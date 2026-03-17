Kerala assembly polls: LDF off the blocks with Taison; UDF bets on brand 'VDS'

KOCHI: From being viewed as a political hotspot, as the sitting seat of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Paravur has been cornering additional attention following the announcement of the schedule of assembly elections, with the LDF raising the heat by fielding E T Taison Master. Within minutes of the official poll declaration, CPI released its candidate list, naming Taison, the Kaipamangalam MLA, as its candidate in Paravur. It followed up with a rally, marking the launch of the campaign.

Soon after, posters reading ‘Nuna tholkkum, maash jayikkum’— ‘The lie will fail, the master will win’ — began cropping up in public spaces and on social media, with the ‘lie’ referring to accusations raised by left supporters against the political stance of Satheesan.

“Anyone observing political developments will grasp that the LDF gained an edge by naming its candidate and launching its campaign within hours of the announcement of the poll schedule. In a constituency like Paravur, it cannot get better than Taison Master, and we believe the seat can be recaptured — something we have not been able to achieve since the victory of P Raju in 1996,” said a CPM leader who is among those overseeing LDF’s campaign in Ernakulam district.

“The performance of Taison as an MLA is there for all to see in Kaipamangalam, and he is a people’s representative with no blemish in either his political or personal life. Despite allegations of being an outsider, he maintains close ties with Paravur and its people,” a CPI leader said. The earlier success of CPI leaders including N Sivan Pillai and Raju is evidence that we stand a good chance in Paravur, the CPI leader added.